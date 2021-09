BYU linebacker Keenan Pili made 17 tackles against Arizona. Where does he go from here?

The redshirt sophomore made 17 total tackles (10 solo) in BYU’s season-opening win against Arizona. “ [I was] just doing my 1/11th,” Pili said afterward. Pili’s performance on Saturday was the first double-digit solo tackles since Harvey Langi made 10 solo tackles in the 2016 Poinsettia Bowl and is the most total tackles since Sione Takitaki made 19 tackles in the 2018 Potato Bowl against Western Michigan.