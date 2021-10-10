CA Fishing And Seafood Companies Sue Over Oil Spill
CA Fishing And Seafood Companies Sue Over Oil Spill
City News Service - Patch
10/10/21
Join the Community
shares
Fisheries and seafood wholesalers have filed a class-action suit against pipeline operator Amplify Energy, following the massive oil spill.
Read Full Story on patch.com
