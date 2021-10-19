California Has Driest Year Since 1924
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Red Sox fall to Astros in ALCS opener
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Band of the Week: North Providence High School
Coventry man arrested after crashing head on into police cruiser
Eagles run away with things with dominant second-half performance against depleted Coventry
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Liverpool Loan Round Up: Longstaff On Target, Glatzel Scores For Under 23s
Police Log: Eldredge School Break; Angry Then Contrite Woman
Weekly Prep Sports Schedule For Coventry Area
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Police Log: Eldredge School Break; Angry Then Contrite Woman
Coventry Area Events Calendar: Check Out What's Happening This Weekend
Craving pumpkin spice? These 22 RI restaurants have something special on the menu this fall
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
California Has Driest Year Since 1924
Steven Russolillo - Wall Street Journal
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
Most of the state is experiencing extreme or exceptional drought amid warmer temperatures, reduced snowmelt and population growth.
Read Full Story on wsj.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Despite new police chief's efforts, some students feel unsafe at SSU
Parents, students protest California school vaccine mandate
Manfred To Oakland And Alameda County Elected Officials: Give The A's Money For A Stadium
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL