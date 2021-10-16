California snacking 'Safeway Bear' shot and killed
California snacking 'Safeway Bear' shot and killed
Associated Press - StarTribune
10/16/21
A black bear that was caught on video snacking on food in stores near Lake Tahoe was shot and killed over the summer when it refused to leave a California campsite, authorities said.
Read Full Story on startribune.com
