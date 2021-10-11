California to ban gas lawn mowers, leaf blowers
California to ban gas lawn mowers, leaf blowers
Mychael Schnell - The Hill on MSN.com
10/11/21
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a bill on Saturday that moves to ban gas-powered lawn equipment in the state — including lawn mowers and leaf blowers — in an effort to limit air pollution.
