Canadian Coke fan collects 11,308 different cans for Guinness World Record
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
KRQE Newsfeed: Probation request, Alvarado Square, Windy for all, Voting registration, Performing arts
What's next with Albuquerque speed vans?
Week of Balloon Fiesta liftoffs halted by Sunday grounding
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Lobos ready to turn to confident freshman Montes if Wilson can’t play QB
Hospital volunteers deserve praise, not guff
KRQE Newsfeed: Probation request, Alvarado Square, Windy for all, Voting registration, Performing arts
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
What's next with Albuquerque speed vans?
Fiesta organizers hopeful for last Mass Ascension
Football Friday Night – Week 7
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Canadian Coke fan collects 11,308 different cans for Guinness World Record
Ben Hooper - UPI.com
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
A Canadian Coca-Cola fan earned a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records by collecting 11,308 different cans issued by the soft drink company.
Read Full Story on upi.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Today, October 13, Is National Train Your Brain Day
7 More Classic Halloween TV Episodes to Get You in the Spooky Spirit
Krispy Kreme Has a New Name ...?
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL