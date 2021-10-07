Cape Coral receives $1 million in funding for Caloosahatchee Connect Pipeline project
Cape Coral receives $1 million in funding for Caloosahatchee Connect Pipeline project
Jessica Babb - NBC2
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
In order to make the pipeline a reality, the city has to hire a company to perform horizontal directional drilling.
Read Full Story on nbc-2.com
