Carmel-Ben Davis football game halted after gunshots fired near stadium
Carmel-Ben Davis football game halted after gunshots fired near stadium
Brian Haenchen, The Indianapolis Star - Indianapolis Star on MSN.com
10/1/21
shares
The Carmel-Ben Davis football game on Friday night was called off during the fourth quarter after gunshots were fired outside the stadium.
