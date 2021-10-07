'Case Breakers' group says man with Indiana tie, Gary Poste, was the Zodiac Killer
'Case Breakers' group says man with Indiana tie, Gary Poste, was the Zodiac Killer
Jon Webb, Evansville Courier & Press - Indianapolis Star
10/7/21
shares
A group called The Case Breakers claimed Wednesday they had done what police and true crime fanatics failed to do: identify the Zodiac Killer.
Read Full Story on courierpress.com
