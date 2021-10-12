Casper Streets and Traffic send plows out for first snow of the season
Casper Streets and Traffic send plows out for first snow of the season
Katherine Reed - Wyoming News Now
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
This morning residents across the state woke up to snow. The City of Casper Street and Traffic Department is working to keep roads clear and safe for drivers.
Read Full Story on wyomingnewsnow.tv
