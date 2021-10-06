Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Moving Headquarters To St. Pete
Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Moving Headquarters To St. Pete
Skyla Luckey - Patch
10/6/21
shares
A technology investment firm, Ark Investment, based in New York City, announced Wednesday that its headquarters is moving to Tampa Bay.
