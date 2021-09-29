Central Wellington 'street fort' dismantled by police after complaints
Central Wellington 'street fort' dismantled by police after complaints
Stuff.co.nz - Stuff.co.nz
9/29/21
The structure emerged during lockdown, but after it grew to include chairs and tables authorities stepped in due to the group's “intimating” behaviour.
Read Full Story on stuff.co.nz
