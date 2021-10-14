Chandler Jones adds to Cardinals' NFL-leading COVID-19 positive tests this season
Chandler Jones adds to Cardinals' NFL-leading COVID-19 positive tests this season
Dana Scott - The Arizona Republic on MSN.com
10/14/21
The Arizona Cardinals' 18 positive COVID-19 tests are most in the NFL this season, ahead of the Titans (15) and Cowboys (12).
