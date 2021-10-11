Change on the way for intersection where 3 family members died in crash
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
New American Dream Foundation gala raises thousands, other Danbury area highlights
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
NBC Connecticut Investigates Story Leads to Larger Fines for Eversource
New York Rangers call up McKegg; Vitali Kravtsov to play in final preseason game
Dead gator found in a New Orleans dumpster becomes a tattoo
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
North Haven plaza to get a taste of Mexico; eatery owner plans CT expansion
NBC Connecticut Investigates Story Leads to Larger Fines for Eversource
Connecticut native Nico Ragaini relishing TD catch for Iowa against Penn State: 'Will never forget'
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
North Haven plaza to get a taste of Mexico; eatery owner plans CT expansion
NBC Connecticut Investigates Story Leads to Larger Fines for Eversource
New Zealand's doctors and teachers must soon be vaccinated
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Voting rights advocates in Connecticut push for nationwide changes
Schools Hiring + Weather Forecast: New London News
Who's Hiring In The New London Area? See New Local Jobs
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Change on the way for intersection where 3 family members died in crash
Live 5 Web Staff - Live 5 News
10/11/21
Join the Community
shares
One year after a triple fatality Summerville officials say there’s a plan to make the intersection where the crash happened safer.
Read Full Story on live5news.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Summerville approves new surveillance system for downtown
Do You Really Need to Rake Up Those Leaves?
AAA: Gas prices at a seven-year high in North Carolina and South Carolina
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL