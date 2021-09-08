Chicago Bears Prep For Sunday Season Opener
Chicago Bears Prep For Sunday Season Opener
Matt Zahn - CBS Local
9/8/21
The Chicago Bears were back to work Wednesday ahead of Sunday's season opener but without nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who is out with knee and ankle injuries. Jimmy Graham also got the day off to rest.
Read Full Story on chicago.cbslocal.com
