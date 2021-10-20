Chief: Crime spree won't be tolerated
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Lakers rookie Austin Reaves thrust into duty as injuries mount
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Pac-12 football midseason report: The best and worst from a wild first half of 2021
SLCC supports Afghan refugees by donating supplies
SEC football Misery Index: Neither media nor Tennessee fans know the backlash to trash throwing
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Pac-12 football midseason report: The best and worst from a wild first half of 2021
SLCC supports Afghan refugees by donating supplies
Dick Vitale's college basketball preseason Top 40 rankings for 2021-22
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Pac-12 football midseason report: The best and worst from a wild first half of 2021
SLCC supports Afghan refugees by donating supplies
Dick Vitale's college basketball preseason Top 40 rankings for 2021-22
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Pac-12 football midseason report: The best and worst from a wild first half of 2021
SLCC supports Afghan refugees by donating supplies
Dick Vitale's college basketball preseason Top 40 rankings for 2021-22
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Chief: Crime spree won't be tolerated
Ken Curtis - WTVY on MSN.com
10/20/21
Join the Community
shares
A recent crime wave that left some dead and others wounded concerns Dothan Police Chief Will Benny. “The FBI had warned us the violent crime spike of last year would continue,” Benny told News 4 on Monday,
Read Full Story on wtvy.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Alabama gas prices up 12 cents in a week: Where can you get the cheapest gas?
Where are they now? Checking in on players, coaches from the 2020 Auburn football team
SEC college football picks, odds in Week 8: LSU gives Ole Miss trouble, Alabama cruises by Tennessee
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL