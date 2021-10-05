Chiefs to sign WR Josh Gordon to 53-man roster from practice squad
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Arizona Awards $9.4 Million In Statewide Tourism Recovery Grants
Phoenix Rising FC suffers first loss since August
Arizona ranks top 5 in betting transactions first day of NFL season
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Ducey's school mask madness may cost Arizona $100 million in federal funding
Roadrunners' new season a mix of old and new, but deep roster means Tucson likely to compete
Dodgers vs. Cardinals: NL Wild Card Game live stream, TV channel, watch online, time, odds for MLB playoffs
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Arizona football wearing Navy blue jerseys for White Out game vs. UCLA
Arizona Cardinals Stand Alone
After Arizona Audit, Oregon County Clerks Receive Increase in Recount Requests, Threats
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Local Ricky Pearsall emerging as key factor in explosive ASU offense
Arizona sees 800,000 cyberattacks on state each month. Here's how officials are responding
Treasury Department says Arizona anti-mask grants violate federal spending rules
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Foo Fighters, Tame Impala, St. Vincent Ready to Play Ball at Baseball-Themed Innings Festival in Early 2022
2022 Innings Fest lineup: Foo Fighters, Tame Impala to headline baseball music fest in Tempe
Arizona football wearing Navy blue jerseys for White Out game vs. UCLA
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Chiefs to sign WR Josh Gordon to 53-man roster from practice squad
Charles Goldman - Yahoo! Sports
10/5/21
Join the Community
shares
The #Chiefs are signing new WR Josh Gordon to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, a good sign he'll make his debut in Week 5 vs. the #Bills.
Read Full Story on chiefswire.usatoday.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Cyber attackers demanded $1 million from Pottawatomie County. It paid almost $72,000
Dragons, Falcons, Lakers move up in latest computer ratings
Topeka yogis prepare for new studio
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL