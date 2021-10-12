China is promoting a boatload of misinformation about Maine lobster
China is promoting a boatload of misinformation about Maine lobster
The BDN Editorial Board - Bangor Daily News
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
Chinese media outlets have now suggested that a 2019 shipment of Maine lobster was a “Pandora’s box” that ushered in the global pandemic. This isn’t the only fishy deflect
Read Full Story on bangordailynews.com
