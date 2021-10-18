City of Racine testing new driverless, electric shuttle
City of Racine testing new driverless, electric shuttle
Jessica Madhukar - TMJ4
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
Local officials and researchers on Monday launched what they believe could be the future of transportation in Racine.
Read Full Story on tmj4.com
