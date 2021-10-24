Clarkson stays the fastest with A title
Clarkson stays the fastest with A title
Richard Anderson Journal staff - Rapid City Journal
10/24/21
SIOUX FALLS — Belle Fourche junior Sawyer Clarkson went into the Class A State Cross Country Championships with the top boys’ time in the entire state.
Read Full Story on rapidcityjournal.com
