Coast Guard medevacs fisherman pinned by crab pot southwest of Unalaska
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Bengals' Joe Burrow is a 'modern-day Joe Montana,' Super Bowl champion QB says
Carol Jaye Erbacher
Montana Run 2021 a success
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
10 Amazing Vintage Neon Signs To See On A Montana Road Trip
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Oct. 22-24
Legendary Giants QB compares Joe Burrow to Joe Montana
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Gianforte holds press conference to promote COVID-19 treatment, encourages vaccination
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Oct. 22-24
POTW Inmate Photos of the Week (#30-21)
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
DOJ Files Suit Against Montana Man to Collect $9.9M Robocalling Fine
EU unconvinced by Polish arguments on rule of law changes
McLaughlin Research Institute receives $5 million gift to support neurology studies
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
3 Mitchell County Day Trips
10 Amazing Vintage Neon Signs To See On A Montana Road Trip
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Oct. 22-24
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Coast Guard medevacs fisherman pinned by crab pot southwest of Unalaska
Hope McKenney, KUCB - Unalaska - Alaska Public Media
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a man Tuesday night from a fishing boat approximately 200 miles southwest of Unalaska. He was seriously injured after pinned by a crab pot.
Read Full Story on alaskapublic.org
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Alaska scrambles to spend nearly $100 million in federal child care relief as centers close
Alaska reports record COVID hospitalizations and over 1,000 new cases
Authorities identify serial killer victim with help from genealogy database
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL