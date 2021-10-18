Cold front brings morning rain but we're quickly clearing today
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Scrip show to be held in Beckley later in month
Freedom of choice: Tigers' offense can attack Woodrow Wilson rushing or passing
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Live music may relax, alleviate pain in pediatric patients, new research suggests
Beckley, WV, Adds New Regulations for Self-Storage Facility Development
Early Friday dismissals begin today in Jefferson County schools
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Steel-making coal upturn brings new mine, old problems to WV community
City to finish season with 30 paved streets
US Senate vote on election measure set for this week
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
WVU experts encourage safety and training to help reduce ATV accidents, deaths
Big plays lead Mingo Central over Shady Spring (With Gallery)
Beckley, WV, Adds New Regulations for Self-Storage Facility Development
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Cold front brings morning rain but we're quickly clearing today
Elaina Rusk, 23ABC - KERO-TV
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
A cold front is sweeping over Kern County this morning with light rain in the valley and mountains and even some high elevation snow in the Sierra to our north.
Read Full Story on turnto23.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Kaiser Permanente Strike Votes Expand to Hawaii and Northern California
Russian Circles Robbed on Tour, Thousands of Dollars of Gear Stolen
49ers to Re-Sign Former NFC West Rival, Cal Star: Report
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL