Collin's Law in effect starting today
Collin's Law in effect starting today
Ashley Bornancin - WXIX-TV on MSN.com
10/1/21
Collin’s Law will be enforced starting Friday, meaning hazing will now be considered a felony in Ohio. The law increases criminal penalties for hazing activities such as forced drug or alcohol consumption.
