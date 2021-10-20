Columbus City Schools, union reach tentative agreement over salary increases
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
‘Keeps getting better’: Turns out, VP Harris’ roundly mocked NASA video featured child actors
Kamala Harris used child actors in her space video
Halloween In Escondido 2021: Trick-Or-Treats & Pumpkin Patches
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Poll: Vote now for the Poughkeepsie Journal Player of the Week (10/12-18)
Young Irishman who died while on holidays in Spain named locally
Back to school, but still in lockdown for many
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Education and the great divide
Amateur diver uncovers centuries-old sword off Israel’s coast
It can happen here: Local schools to participate in earthquake drill
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Castle boys soccer semi-state bound after back-to-back regional crowns
Amateur diver uncovers centuries-old sword off Israel’s coast
KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Earnings
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Diver finds 900-year-old sword off the Carmel coast of Israel
20 jobs created as new eye health clinic and surgical centre to open in Shrewsbury
Diver Discovers 900-Year-Old Crusader Sword Off Israel’s Coast
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Columbus City Schools, union reach tentative agreement over salary increases
10TV Web Staff - 10TV.com
10/20/21
Join the Community
shares
Among other benefits, the agreement adds Juneteenth as a paid holiday and moves some workers from seven to eight-hour workdays.
Read Full Story on 10tv.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Human remains found in SUV of missing Ohio mom, 2 children pulled from river after 20 years
Local reps criticize Statehouse redistricting changes: What they're saying
Sheriff removing long-favored 'cold case' cards from Hamilton County Justice Center
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL