Columbus convicted felon pleads guilty to illegal possession of firearm
Columbus convicted felon pleads guilty to illegal possession of firearm
Jessie Gibson - WTVM on MSN.com
10/6/21
A Columbus convicted felon with criminal history pleads guilty to illegal possession of a firearm for the second time.
Pregnant woman, unborn child dead after being shot on Georgia highway
Columbus man pleads guilty to illegal gun possession, faces up to ten years in federal prison
Columbus eviction clean up policy set to change
