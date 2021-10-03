Compromise key to redistricting
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's the Season 16, Episode 1 Recap
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minutes
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Buckle up: Cougars hosting Spartans Friday night
Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 6
WV 23rd best state for teachers on #WorldTeachersDay
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
West Virginia at Baylor: Kick time, TV/stream info, odds and more
WV hospitals need Covid help. But they're still in the dark on Gov. Justice's financial aid program
Drug distributors fought to keep a scathing report out of West Virginia's landmark opioid trial. A judge sided with them.
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,919 Wednesday
Baylor vs. West Virginia College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
WV hospitals need Covid help. But they're still in the dark on Gov. Justice's financial aid program
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Virginia Tech Respects The Notre Dame Defense, Will Prepare For Three Quarterbacks
West Virginia reports 65 new COVID-19 deaths
How West Virginia Can Turn Its Season Around
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Compromise key to redistricting
By Sen. Ray Aguilar - Grand Island Independent
10/3/21
Join the Community
shares
The Nebraska Unicameral adjourned after completing its Special Session on Congressional and Legislative Redistricting. A constituent asked me how it all worked, and I was reminded of a former Nebraska
Read Full Story on theindependent.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Nebraska restores its Covid data dashboard after taking it down over the summer.
State FFA officers tout opportunities at HHD
Loper golfers place second, set new records in Oklahoma meet
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL