Conservationists to hold vigil at Nevada solar site near Pahrump
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Police remove Bam Margera from Florida hotel, take him to rehab
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Weddings flock to Florida as country prepares to host 2.5 million ceremonies in 2022
St. Petersburg woman inspired a new wave of Irish cuisine. She died at 81.
La Croisette brings breakfast back to St. Pete Beach
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
After cancer diagnosis, Florida Gov. DeSantis calls wife Casey a 'very, very strong woman'
Insanity considered for ex-Marine accused of killing Florida family
St. Pete mayoral debate highlights candidates’ differing visions
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
St. Pete-Area Unemployment Rate Improves: Latest Data
St. Pete Beach will receive $2 million in state funding for wastewater system upgrades
Technology investment firm chooses St. Pete over Miami for new HQ
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Compare St. Petersburg mayoral candidates Ken Welch and Robert Blackmon on the issues
After cancer diagnosis, Florida Gov. DeSantis calls wife Casey a 'very, very strong woman'
Duke Energy Florida invests $425,000 to preserve and protect Florida’s natural resources
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Conservationists to hold vigil at Nevada solar site near Pahrump
Daria Sokolova - Pahrump Valley Times
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
A peaceful vigil and camp opposing the Yellow Pine Industrial Solar Project will take place on Saturday, according to a press release.
Read Full Story on pvtimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Nevada City LIVE!: Concert Series returns with music, comedy performances
Mailbag: Who Will the Raiders Hire As Their Next Coach?
Appeal challenges slaughterhouse planned for Carson City
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL