Council backs law to give Boston surveillance tech oversight, limit info sharing between BPS and BPD
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Ari'el Stachel Departs Cast of THE VISITOR at the Public Theater
A Senior U.S. Diplomat to Haiti Resigns, Citing the Biden Administration’s ‘Inhumane’ Deportation Policy
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Ari'el Stachel Departs Cast of THE VISITOR at the Public Theater
$17M Ransom: Kidnapped Americans' Lives Hang In Balance In Haiti
Haiti gang seeks $1M each for kidnapped US missionaries
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
How Memphis Created the Nation’s Most Innovative Public Library
Efforts drag on to free 17 missionaries from Ohio-based group kidnapped in Haiti
Ari'el Stachel Departs Cast of THE VISITOR at the Public Theater
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
How Memphis Created the Nation’s Most Innovative Public Library
WNBA offseason storylines: Schedule questions, an all-important Draft Lottery and high-profile free agents
Haiti gang seeks $1M each for kidnapped Ohio missionaries
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Council backs law to give Boston surveillance tech oversight, limit info sharing between BPS and BPD
Christopher Gavin - Boston.com
10/21/21
Join the Community
shares
The Boston City Council backed an ordinance that aims to give it oversight authority on surveillance technology used by the government.
Read Full Story on boston.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Kids' COVID Vaccine Shots Expected To Arrive In Massachusetts By Nov. 5
Changing COVID numbers in Massachusetts: A close look at how cases, hospitalizations and deaths changed in the past week
Massachusetts lawmakers push for genocide education in middle and high schools
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL