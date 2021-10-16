Council invests £1.5 million into creating better neighbourhoods
Council invests £1.5 million into creating better neighbourhoods
Charlotte Bentley - Shropshire Star
10/16/21
A council is investing millions into keeping Telford and Wrekin's boroughs cleaner, greener and safer with more CCTV and environment efforts.
