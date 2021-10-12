Court Summons 1 Out of Every 85 in Georgia County for Jury Ahead of Ahmaud Arbery Trial
Court Summons 1 Out of Every 85 in Georgia County for Jury Ahead of Ahmaud Arbery Trial
Anna Carlson - Newsweek on MSN.com
10/12/21
The large number of jury summons was in an effort to increase the pool to find unbiased jurors after the publicity given to Ahmaud Arbery's death.
