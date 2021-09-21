COVID-19 Cancels Homecoming Dance, So Texas Parents Go Rogue
COVID-19 Cancels Homecoming Dance, So Texas Parents Go Rogue
Beth Dalbey - Patch on MSN.com
9/21/21
Parents in a Fort Worth suburb come up with their own plan after school says canceling indoor school dances is "just common sense."
Read Full Story on patch.com
