COVID-19 in South Dakota: 718 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,288; Active cases at 5,392
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
2 Atlanta Braves pitchers with ties to CT step up to the mound for 2021 World Series
Connecticut Lottery Reveals New Sportsbook in New Haven Today
This Stamford educator teaches with 'grace, love and determination.' That's how she earned a national award.
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Rush Street Interactive, Connecticut Lottery Corporation Open State’s First Retail Sportsbooks
Connecticut launches retail sports betting at Sports Haven in New Haven
Out-Of-State Chicken Restaurant Opens 1st CT Eatery In Fairfield
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Official: Nor'easter bringing 'periods of heavy rains and winds' to New Haven
Stamford 2021 Election: Maureen Pollack For Board Of Reps.
‘Farm to School’ program not only provides food to New Britain students, but allows them to learn about farming
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Germany's new parliament elects Social Democrat as speaker
Number of new COVID-19 cases in Greenwich schools remains low, with only five new cases
Officials: Teacher shortages, late buses, food prices stressing New Haven schools, 'an unprecedented crisis'
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
The Wood Brothers Announce 2022 Tour Dates
Facebook froze as anti-vaccine comments swarmed users
Rush Street Interactive, Connecticut Lottery Corporation Open State’s First Retail Sportsbooks
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 718 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,288; Active cases at 5,392
Marissa Lute - KELOLAND News
10/26/21
Join the Community
shares
There were 718 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total case count to 153,321, up from Monday (152,603).
Read Full Story on keloland.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
North Dakota gas prices at seven-year high
UNI football's emphasis on special teams paid off against South Dakota State
How South Dakota became a tax haven for the super-rich
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL