Crav-A-bowl celebrates grand opening
Haley Roedder - Wyoming News Now
10/7/21
Downtown Casper said hello to a new business on Thursday afternoon at their grand opening. Crav-A-bowl was a well known food truck but will now be serving Casper in a different way.
