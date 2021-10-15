Crisis At Home? Map Shows Where You Can Store A Gun In New Jersey
Crisis At Home? Map Shows Where You Can Store A Gun In New Jersey
Eric Kiefer - Patch
10/15/21
Researchers at the NJ Gun Violence Research Center hope their interactive map can help prevent suicides and accidental firearm deaths.
Read Full Story on patch.com
