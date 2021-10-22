Damen Delivers Two Multi Cats to Brabo in Antwerp
Damen Delivers Two Multi Cats to Brabo in Antwerp
Damen Delivers Two Multi Cats to Brabo in Antwerp - Marine Link
10/22/21
Antwerp-based Brabo Group has held a naming ceremony for a Multi Cat 1506 and a Multi Cat 1908 delivered by Damen Shipyards Group.
Read Full Story on marinelink.com
