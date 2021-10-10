Davies wins state championship over Shanley in penalty kicks
Davies wins state championship over Shanley in penalty kicks
Tom Larson - Jamestown Sun
10/10/21
Join the Community
shares
Fargo Davies' goalie made a save on the 10th penalty kick and Sam Saye followed with a goal for the Eagles' first state title.
Read Full Story on jamestownsun.com
