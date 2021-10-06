Davison volleyball continues winning ways with sweep of Mt. Pleasant
Davison volleyball continues winning ways with sweep of Mt. Pleasant
Isaac Ritchey
[email protected]
- MLive
10/6/21
Davison volleyball won a Saginaw Valley League matchup against Mt. Pleasant by a final score of 25-16, 25-14, 25-9 on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Davison High School.
