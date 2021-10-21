Daybreak Oct. 21: House Ag moving series of bills
Daybreak Oct. 21: House Ag moving series of bills
Philip Brasher - Agri-Pulse
10/21/21
Join the Community
shares
The House Ag Committee is slated to take up seven pieces of legislation today, including some priority issues for the top two members of the committee.
Read Full Story on agri-pulse.com
