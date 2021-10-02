Death investigation into Illinois State Trooper found shot in squad car on highway
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
High school football: Park proving it can hang with the big boys in Class 6A
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
High school football: Week 5 predictions
Prep Sports In The Eagan Area: The Weekend Ahead
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Caresfield Acquires Chase Dental Supply
Prep Sports In Apple Valley-Rosemount Area: The Weekend Ahead
Scott Mansch: There's another Winter preparing to make an imprint on college basketball
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Minnesota Women’s Hockey: Season Preview
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Death investigation into Illinois State Trooper found shot in squad car on highway
ABC News - ABC News on MSN.com
10/2/21
Join the Community
shares
Illinois State Police have opened a death investigation into the passing of Trooper Gerald Mason found shot on a Chicago highway Friday.
Read Full Story on abcnews.go.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
How to Watch Missouri State Bears vs. Illinois State Redbirds: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Who was this week's Peoria Journal Star athlete of the week?
Farmers help reduce biosolids in landfills
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL