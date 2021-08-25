[]
Deep blue California might soon be run by a conservative. That should worry everyone.
We can thank the lunacy of California’s system of direct democracy for the fact that deep blue California is on the verge of electing a deeply conservative governor. How could this happen in a state where Republicans make up less than one-fourth of the electorate and there are about as many Republicans as there are people who register as “decline to state” voters (California’s version of registering as an independent)?