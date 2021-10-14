CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, today announced that the Delaware Court of Chancery found that CytoDyn’s Board of Directors properly rejected a nomination notice presented by an activist group led by Paul Rosenbaum and Bruce Patterson (the "Rosenbaum/Patterson Group" or the "Activist Group").