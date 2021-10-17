Delaware teen earns nickname 'duck dad' after taking care of 4 ducks
Delaware teen earns nickname 'duck dad' after taking care of 4 ducks
Lindsey Mills - 10TV.com
10/17/21
Jacob Stewart took care of four ducklings after their mother died. He released them to a pond where they wait for him to visit every day.
