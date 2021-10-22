Detroit News predictions: Michigan football vs. Northwestern
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
LeBron James, Anthony Davis gave advice to Russell Westbrook after disappointing debut
Danniella Westbrook shares rare snap of son Kai all grown up
NBA Entertaining Rankings: Most Exciting Teams to Watch
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
In a week of L.A. homecomings — Westbrook! Goff! — Anthony Lynn returns to less fanfare
Lakers' Frank Vogel Takes Blame for Russell Westbrook's Struggles vs. Warriors
Just how good will LeBron’s newest super team be?
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Spurs Twitter reacts to NBA Top 75 snub of Ginobili, Parker
Lakers' Frank Vogel Takes Blame for Russell Westbrook's Struggles vs. Warriors
Lakers news: Russell Westbrook’s terrible LA debut draws explanation from Frank Vogel
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Here's how UConn coach Geno Auriemma could manage his deep, talented roster
LeBron James among 18 Lakers on NBA’s 75th anniversary team
In a week of L.A. homecomings — Westbrook! Goff! — Anthony Lynn returns to less fanfare
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard React to NBA's 75 Greatest Players
Lakers’ David Fizdale is back home, and finally happy to be here
Stats, superlatives and other feats: All the milestones LeBron James is approaching in season No. 19
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Detroit News predictions: Michigan football vs. Northwestern
The Detroit News - Detroit News
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Saturday’s Michigan-Northwestern game.
Read Full Story on detroitnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Michigan football vs. Northwestern: Scouting report, prediction
Michigan offers free energy audits that can shrink household bills, emissions
Watch Bowling Green vs. Eastern Michigan: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL