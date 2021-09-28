Dismembered bodies found in Fort Worth dumpster, man arrested
Dismembered bodies found in Fort Worth dumpster, man arrested
Nathaniel Puente - KGBT Action 4 News
9/28/21
One man was arrested after police say he admitted to burning three bodies in a dumpster and further admitted to committing two other murders. Officials say Forth
Read Full Story on valleycentral.com
