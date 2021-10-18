Diver Discovers 900-Year-Old Sword Dating to the Crusades
Diver Discovers 900-Year-Old Sword Dating to the Crusades
Eduardo Medina - New York Times
10/18/21
The sword, recovered off the coast of Israel, most likely belonged to a knight who fell into the sea or lost the weapon in battle, experts said.
Read Full Story on nytimes.com
