Dover woman hospitalized after being hit, trapped under SUV outside Abessinio Stadium
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Rantz: Trooper tells Gov. Inslee to ‘kiss my…’ in final sign-off before vaccine mandate
‘SNL’ Review: Host Rami Malek And Musical Guest Young Thug Get By With A Little Help From Their Friends
Urban League President, Others Condemn Abuse of Paraplegic Man by Police
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Jon Gruden Sends Message Ahead of Raiders’ First Game Without Him
Australia Post explains what is causing delivery delays in Canberra, ACT
Pac-12 rewind: Utah and WSU shine, Washington falters, Oregon escapes, UCLA churns on and Colorado breaks through
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Analysis: changes must be made at Washington. Will they start under center?
Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 31-13 Win Over Washington
Sean Taylor Day: Washington Not Inspired Enough in Chiefs Blowout
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES: Missouri adds 586 new cases Sunday
Washington WATCH: Kendall Fuller Picks Off Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Analysis: changes must be made at Washington. Will they start under center?
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Geno Smith and Shane Waldron: Three things to watch for in Week 6
The Latest: Lopsided Sunday in NFL with 4 early blowouts
NFL Week 6 fantasy and gambling live updates: Latest odds, info on line moves, injuries and more
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Dover woman hospitalized after being hit, trapped under SUV outside Abessinio Stadium
José Ignacio Castañeda Perez - Delaware Online on MSN.com
10/17/21
Join the Community
shares
A 65-year-old woman remains in serious, but stable, condition after being hit and trapped under an SUV in the stadium parking lot Friday.
Read Full Story on delawareonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
As a Woman Was Raped, Train Riders Failed to Intervene, Police Say
White Horse Village raises $27G at second Walk to End Alzheimer's
Inside Amazon's largest warehouse — where you'll find 10 robots for every human
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL