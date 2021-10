Drew Callin (1-0-1) got the scoring started on Saturday night but the Mariners received goals from Brendan Robbins (1-0-1), Eduards Tralmaks (1-1-2), and Matthew Santos (1-0-1). Colten Ellis made 28 saves on 30 shots in his first appearance with the Railers while Zachary Bouthillier made 16 saves and collected the victory for Maine.