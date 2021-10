Driver cited for OWI, using a revoked license, improper plate, no...Driver cited for OWI, using a revoked license, improper...

The following list includes recent reports from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office and the Midland Police Department. Compiled by reporter Andrew Mullin. Sunday, Oct. 3 11:02 p.m. — A deputy checked M-20 in Homer Township for a report of a reckless driver.