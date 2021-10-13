Dwyane Wade's son joining Utah Jazz G League affiliate SLC Stars, reports say
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Wu builds commanding lead
Lawmakers working with Springfield city officials to keep criminals off the streets
Travel experts: Book holiday flights before the end of October
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Western Mass. Girls Soccer Top 20: South Hadley, Agawam switch places near top, West Springfield earns first win
Lawmakers working with Springfield city officials to keep criminals off the streets
Tornado damage Jasper/Barton County, winds estimated 85 mph as it traveled 2.3 miles
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Wu builds commanding lead
Smith & Wesson’s Decision to Relocate Reverberates Through Western Mass.
Western Mass. Girls Soccer Top 20: South Hadley, Agawam switch places near top, West Springfield earns first win
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Wu builds commanding lead
Western Mass. Girls Soccer Top 20: South Hadley, Agawam switch places near top, West Springfield earns first win
The Lithuanian Immigrant Who Launched the First Women’s College Basketball Game
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Dwyane Wade's son joining Utah Jazz G League affiliate SLC Stars, reports say
Spencer Burt - KSTU
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
Zaire Wade, the oldest son of NBA legend and Utah Jazz part-owner Dwyane Wade, will reportedly be joining the Salt Lake City Stars G League team.
Read Full Story on fox13now.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Star of Netflix's 'Cheer' joins Utah university's team
Utah's COVID-19 death rate is lower than national average: New research explains what may be the cause
'How 'Bout This Jazz' podcast: Utah Jazz finally look like themselves in home preseason action
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL