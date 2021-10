Dylan Linde Wins His First WSOP Bracelet in Event #21: $1,500 Mixed Omaha Hi-Lo ($170,269)

Dylan Linde defeated Hernan Salazar heads-up to win Event #21: $1,500 Mixed Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better at the 2021 World Series of Poker. The popular three-game format attracted 641 entries and generated a prize pool of $855,